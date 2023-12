NNA – Tyrenbsp;- Marjeyoun – Israeli artillery shelling targeted the eastern outskirts of the southern border town of Naqoura and the Labouneh area, our correspondent reported on Thursday..

Al-Owaidanbsp;Hill in the town of Kfarnbsp;Kila, Al-Khiyam, and the area between Kfarnbsp;Kila and Deir Mimas, were also subjected to hostile bombardment.

L.Y