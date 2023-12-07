Berri meets Teymour Jumblatt with delegation, receives Caretaker Tourism Minister, “Strong Lebanon” MP Atallah, calls Parliament bureau to convene upcoming Monday

Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Thursday received at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, Progressive Socialist Party Head and ldquo;Democratic Gatheringrdquo; Chief, MP Teymour Jumblatt, who visited him with an accompanying delegation including MPs Marwan Hamadeh, Akram Chehayeb, Hadi Abou el-Hessen, Wael Abu Faour, and Faisal Sayegh, as well as PSP command members.

    Thisnbsp;took place in the presence of ldquo;Development and Liberationrdquo; Bloc MPs Fadi Alameh and Ashraf Baydoun, as well as a number of Amal Movementrsquo;s politburo and executive body members.

    The meeting was devoted to discussing the latest political and field developments in Lebanon and the region, in light of the escalating Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, in addition to discussing frameworksnbsp;of cooperation and joint coordination between the ldquo;Development and Liberationrdquo; and the ldquo;Democraticrdquo; Gathering blocs, the Progressive Socialist Party, and the ldquo;Amalrdquo; Movement, in various fields.

    Speaker Berri later met at Ain El-Tineh with Caretaker Minister of Tourism, Walid Nassar, with whom he discussed the political developments and general conditions.

    Berri later received ldquo;Strong Lebanonrdquo; bloc MP Ghassan Atallah, who handed him an invitation to partake in the municipal forum on the Syrian displacement, which is organized by the Free Patriotic Movement in Rabweh on the 16th of this month.

    On the other hand, Berrinbsp;called for a meeting of the Parliament bureau body onnbsp;nbsp;on Monday, December 11, 2023,nbsp;at 2.00 p.m

