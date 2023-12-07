These Tile Trackers Help Me Keep Track of Just About Everything in My Life

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Tile.

When I was home for the last holidays, my dad constantly lost his water bottle. He’d search and search, and began to ask if there was a better way to keep track of it. I laughed at him, but, as my partner can attest, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. I constantly lose things as well. That’s why she got me this pack of Tile trackers, and it’s the best present I’ve ever received.

If you’ve never used a Tile tracker before, I recommend getting on board. It’s now my favorite invention. All it is is a sleek tracking device attached to tons of commonly lost items: like your keychain or wallet. It then connects to an app on your phone (or computer if you lose your phone) and helps you track your belongings with ease using Bluetooth functionality. It also makes finding your belongings kind of fun, instead of a full-on panic attack. With the Tile, finding your lost items feels kind of like a digital hide-and-seek game, if you will. Each one has a three-year battery life and is water resistant in case you drop something in the rain.

