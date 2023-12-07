Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    Putin’s Pals Think the GOP Just Won Them the War in Ukraine

    Dec 7, 2023 , ,
    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

    Republicans voted to block a $110.5 billion emergency spending bill to aid Ukraine and Israel Wednesday night sparking celebrations in Moscow where they believe the U.S. will withdraw support for Kyiv allowing them to win the war.

    A classified briefing with administration officials reportedly devolved into a meltdown on Tuesday afternoon, making it clear that the measure would fail. “We are about to abandon Ukraine,” Senator Christopher S. Murphy told the press as he left the briefing. “When Vladimir Putin marches into a NATO country, they will rue the day they decided to play politics with the future of Ukraine’s security.”

    These developments prompted jubilation in Moscow. During Wednesday’s broadcast of a state TV program 60 Minutes, Evgeny Popov said Ukraine was now in “agony” and it was “difficult to imagine a bigger humiliation.”

