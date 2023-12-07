Lori Vallow appears in Arizona court as she’s arraigned on charges of murdering her fourth husband Charles Vallow – months after being convicted of killing her children JJ and Tylee

<!–

Lori Vallow is back in court as she faces two counts of conspiracy to murder her family members while descending into violent religious fanaticism.

The ‘Doomsday Cult’ mother, who was convicted in May of murdering her two children Tylee, 16, and JJ, 7, is accused of conspiring with her brother Alex Cox to kill her husband Charles Vallow in July 2019 and planning to kill her. her niece’s husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

Vallow was extradited from Idaho to Arizona last week to face the charges. She was charged with the death of Vallow in June 2021 and the planned murder of Boudreaux in February 2022.

The alleged plans to murder her relatives came about as Vallow became obsessed with the impending apocalypse and her whirlwind marriage to apocalyptic author Chad Daybell in late 2019.

Tylee and JJ’s bodies were found in the yard of Daybell’s property in June 2020, and he will also stand trial for their murder in April 2024.

Lori Vallow, dressed in an orange prison jumpsuit, smiled as she appeared in court Thursday to face two counts of conspiracy to murder her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and her niece’s husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

Vallow is accused of plotting the murders while immersed in violent religious fanaticism, believing her family members had been possessed by zombies when the apocalypse was imminent.

Chad Daybell enters the courtroom during his preliminary hearing in St. Anthony, Idaho, on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. He will be tried for the murder of Vallow’s children in April 2024.

Vallow was convicted in May of killing her children, seven-year-old Joshua (JJ), right, and 16-year-old Tylee, left. The children disappeared in September 2019, but were not found until June 2020.

Vallow appeared only briefly Thursday, handcuffed and wearing an orange prison jumpsuit, as she said her name and acknowledged the charges against her.

She was booked into the Maricopa County Jail last week after her extradition, where she is being held without bail.

The additional charges against him come after a grand jury indicted Vallow in 2021 in connection with the murder of Charles, who was fatally shot by Cox in his Arizona home.

Cox, who died of natural causes in December 2019, insisted he shot and killed Charles in self-defense, but prosecutors claim it was planned when the brother and sister fell into believing in the apocalypse.

It is claimed that Vallow and Cox, both devout Mormons, were convinced that the end times were imminent and that their relatives had been possessed by zombies and they believed they could save them by killing them.

Prosecutors allege that religious fanaticism was an excuse used by the family to carry out the murders.

Also in the alleged plot, Vallow allegedly planned to kill her niece’s husband, Brandon Boudreaux, who was shot in a drive-by shooting in October 2019, shortly after JJ and Tylee were last seen alive.