CNN to Host GOP Debates in Iowa and New Hampshire in January

CNN will host the next two Republican primary debates and has upped the qualifying criteria—potentially winnowing the stage down to two podiums.

The debates will be held in Iowa and New Hampshire on January 10 and 21, respectively, the network announced on Thursday. Candidates aiming to qualify must reach 10 percent in three national or state polls, of which one must be a CNN poll in each state. The criteria for the New Hampshire debate will be waived for candidates who finish in the top three positions in the Iowa caucuses on January 15.

The network’s high bar may end up disqualifying candidates like Chris Christie and Vivek Ramaswamy, whose fiery debate stage performances have translated to minimal polling gains. A Wall Street Journal national poll released on Thursday showed only three candidates—Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and Nikki Haley—reaching double-digit numbers, while FiveThirtyEight’s Iowa and New Hampshire polling averages indicate only those three may qualify.

