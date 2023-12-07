Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    Jonathan Majors' Ex Grilled About the Nitty-Gritty on Stand

    Jonathan Majors’ defense lawyer grilled the actor’s ex-girlfriend on the stand Thursday, demanding she recount her exact moments after the alleged March domestic violence incident, including whether she used a lime to take a tequila shot.

    “I would have to have my memory refreshed,” Grace Jabbari, sporting a polka dot jacket and ponytail, responded on her third day on the stand in Majors’ trial in Manhattan criminal court.

    While playing a surveillance video of Jabbari at a Manhattan bar, defense attorney Priya Chaudhry asked how exactly she took the shot, including what kind of liquor she drank, whether a lime was used before or after, and how many shots she had that night.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

