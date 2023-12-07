I shopped at Pottery Barn and Crate & Barrel for holiday decorations, and there was a clear winner on the festive front

Pottery Barn and Crate & Barrel both offer high-end decor.

Terri Peters

I shopped at Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn to see which has better holiday decor.Crate & Barrel had some high-quality-looking decorations, but Pottery Barn had more options. I liked both retailers but I preferred Pottery Barn because it felt cozier and more festive.

Although I’ve shopped for affordable holiday decor at stores like Michael’s and Dollar Tree this season, I was curious to see what more high-end retailers are up to.

While at a mall in Boca Raton, Florida, I visited Pottery Barn and Crate & Barrel — two chains known for selling beautiful home decor with a decidedly high-end twist.

Here’s how they compared.

Crate & Barrel’s storefront wasn’t overly decorated for the holidays. The Crate & Barrel I visited wasn’t really decked out with festive decor upon first glance. Terri Peters The entrance to Crate & Barrel had some simple holiday trees and a Christmas table setting on display, but the store didn’t immediately inspire festive vibes. After I stepped inside, I still wasn’t feeling the holiday spirit. I felt like I had to hunt a bit to find the different holiday-themed displays, from bins of ornaments to tables decorated with festive plates and centerpieces. Pottery Barn’s storefront resembled a cozy Christmas living room. The Pottery Barn location I visited had plenty of holiday flair. Terri Peters On the other hand, walking into Pottery Barn felt like entering a warm cottage decorated to the nines for the holiday season. I liked the Christmas blankets and mugs stacked in the windows and the welcoming holiday-themed couch display in its entryway — all that was missing was chestnuts roasting on an open fire. Crate & Barrel’s holiday tablescapes were simple and clean. Holiday decorating varies greatly depending on personal taste. Terri Peters There was a definite minimalist vibe at Crate & Barrel, where items like sleek white reindeer and simple tree-embossed serving bowls were on display at various dining tables. Those who prefer simple holiday decor would probably really appreciate the displays at Crate & Barrel. Pottery Barn’s table settings looked way more inviting to me. Pottery Barn’s tablescape was whimsical. Terri Peters The elaborate tablescapes presented at Pottery Barn reminded me of the settings I create when entertaining in my home at Christmastime. From red napkins with rings that look like Santa’s belt to plates emblazoned with flying reindeer, there was a whimsical vibe to Pottery Barn’s decor that made me feel like I was in a holiday rom-com. It was exactly the kind of magic I like to create during the holidays, and I felt right at home among the beautiful items. At Crate & Barrel, holiday pillows and throws seemed like an afterthought. Those with a more minimalist style might like Crate & Barrel’s couch display. Terri Peters There weren’t a lot of holiday throw blankets and pillows on display at this Crate & Barrel. I found a few red or green throws and decorative pillows but I was underwhelmed by the retailer’s living-room accents, especially compared to Pottery Barn. Pottery Barn’s throw pillows and blankets were pure holiday magic. Pottery Barn had festive pillows shaped like gingerbread people. Terri Peters Pottery Barn took its holiday pillow and blanket game to a whole new level with its displays. I saw everything from sweet gingerbread-people-shaped throw pillows to plush plaid blankets. Every display couch throughout the store was decked out. I also found stacks and shelves of pillows and blankets throughout the store. If you’re looking for minimalist stockings, go to Crate & Barrel. Crate & Barrel had simple stocking designs. Terri Peters The stockings were hung at Crate & Barrel, but they were only available in basic designs like red-and-white stripes or simple embroidered animals. I was surprised by how minimalist the stockings were for about $30 each, and I was disappointed by the lack of frills. At Pottery Barn, there were even stockings for dogs. Pottery Barn had some fun stocking options. Terri Peters The stockings on offer at Pottery Barn were in a similar price range but were way more intricate and festive than what I found at Crate & Barrel. From stockings with forests to ones with plaid designs, there were options to match any decor or preference. The store even had bone-shaped stockings for dogs. Crate & Barrel’s ornament selection was OK. Crate & Barrel had ornaments on display in bins. Terri Peters Crate & Barrel had a few bins filled with various ornaments, from photo-frame designs to ones made of blown glass. The selection was pretty but not much different than anything I’ve seen at cheaper craft stores like Hobby Lobby. Here, single ornaments ranged from about $3 to $10. The prices seemed fair, but I wasn’t tempted to purchase any since I’ve seen more interesting ones at other retailers this season. Pottery Barn’s ornaments were beautiful — and they happened to be on sale. I could buy an ornament off of a tree at Pottery Barn. Terri Peters The individual ornaments at Pottery Barn were priced a bit higher, ranging from about $10 to $20. When I was in the store, these ornaments were on sale for 20% off — I thought that was a great deal considering how beautiful and well-made they seemed. The ornament selection was unique and varied, from glass Santas to wooden, light-up stars. There were far more holiday snacks at Crate & Barrel. Crate & Barrel had some beautiful food gifts. Terri Peters Crate & Barrel was a snacker’s paradise with treats like peppermint bark and hot cocoa on offer. Most items were available to buy on their own or wrapped in beautiful gift sets. Fans of seasonal treats or those looking for beautiful gifts for foodies would be pretty satisfied here. On the other hand, Pottery Barn doesn’t sell food (probably because its sister store is foodie haven Williams-Sonoma). Pottery Barn had over-the-top holiday decor like Christmas bedding sets. I added the festive bedding from Pottery Barn to my wish list. Terri Peters The holiday bedding at Pottery Barn caught my eye, as I’m always looking for a reason to add a touch of Christmas flair to every room in my home. I was especially impressed by a stunning bedding display featuring a comforter and pillow shams with quilted tree designs. It immediately went on my holiday wish list. There were lots of artificial Christmas trees for sale at Crate & Barrel. Some pre-lit trees were available to buy from Crate & Barrel. Terri Peters I was genuinely surprised by the amount of artificial, pre-lit Christmas trees for sale at Crate & Barrel. Up for grabs were everything from lighted pines in decorative pots to smaller tabletop trees perfect for a holiday centerpiece. The trees on display were pricey, ranging from hundreds to thousands of dollars, but they seemed high-quality and built to last a few seasons. Based on my shopping trip, I’d choose Pottery Barn for a more festive experience. As the holidays get closer, I’ll most likely return to Pottery Barn to get a few pieces for my home. Terri Peters Although each location of these decor chains may vary, the Crate & Barrel I visited didn’t wow me. The retailer had a few pretty pieces I’d gladly add to my home, but the in-store merchandise displays lacked the cozy feel I like my holiday decorations to convey. On the other hand, I could’ve left Pottery Barn with a car full of beautiful, inviting holiday decor. The store had cozy, colorful displays at every corner and an impressive range of pillows, blankets, ornaments, and throws. I also appreciated that, unlike the Crate & Barrel I visited, Pottery Barn had Santa mugs, candles, and figurines with a diverse range of skin tones. Overall, Crate & Barrel may be a great pick for folks with simple tastes — but I’ll be heading back to Pottery Barn to get decor for my cozy, festive home this holiday season.

Read the original article on Business Insider