Netflix production accountants unionize with IATSE

A group of production accountants employed by Netflix in New York and New Jersey have unionized with IATSE.

A third party certified that the majority of the group of key accountants, assistant production accountants, payroll accountants and employees supported joining IATSE Local 161 in a card count on Wednesday. The move came after the group initially approached the streamer with a request for voluntary recognition on Monday, Nov. 13, and the streamer agreed to voluntarily recognize the group if a majority voted to join the union. IATSE Local 161 represents script and continuity supervisors, production coordinators and production accountants in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Before Netflix unionized, employees had never been members of Local 161.

The Hollywood Reporter has contacted Netflix for comment.

Production accountants, whose department is largely responsible for recording all of a project’s financial transactions, managing compliance, and paying third parties, cast and crew of television shows and movies, exist in a strange middle ground in the work of Hollywood. On the East Coast, employers can voluntarily sign a side letter to IATSE’s Majors agreement to provide union coverage for production accountants on a project-by-project basis, but are in no way required to do so. (In other regions, production accountants are also not recognized by the main agreements between IATSE and employers and can only obtain union coverage through brochures.)

Netflix had historically signed these booklets with Local 161 for production accountants on its projects, but that practice changed after it joined the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in 2021, according to the union. The union says that once Netflix joined the employers’ bargaining group and gained access to a “non-affiliated” program that provides non-union employees with health and pension benefits, it stopped negotiating handouts in New York and New Jersey with the union, which became a catalyst for the union campaign. Says Local 161 Vice President and Payroll Accountant April Tafoya (Flower Moon Killers), interest in unionization “was already bubbling; “That only increased the momentum that already existed.” (THR has contacted AMPTP for comment).

Local 161 has tried for two decades to include accountants in Majors’ contract as covered workers, not just in a side letter offering the option. Ahead of Majors’ final negotiations in 2022, production accountants undertook a card-signing campaign to show their support for the union, in which hundreds of cards were signed, a gesture that ended up having no impact on those contract negotiations. From that point on, says Dustin Belsha, a staff organizer for Local 161, “people realized that if they wanted to have a contract, they would have to go a more forceful route,” like the organization.

By unionizing at Netflix, accountants seek to collectively negotiate rates and annual pay increases and “have a voice at the table” with the protection of a permanent union contract, according to Tafoya. Ultimately, the group wants to push for all production accountants across the country to have a union contract. “We are one of the only trades, if not the only one, that is forced to work without a union, except on occasion,” Tafoya says.

Adds the second assistant production accountant Ignacio Brea (A murder at the end of the world), “I think that in our industry the importance that the accounting department plays within a production is not mentioned enough. The goal of all of us involved in this campaign is to really empower accountants across the board to take ourselves more seriously, too. Because accounting is an integral part of productions.”

Netflix and the group of production accountants will now work to negotiate a fair contract.