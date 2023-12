In an interview with FRANCE 24, former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko (2014-2019) reacted to the US Senate withholding a major package of financial and military aid for Kyiv. Poroshenko warned that the coming days are among “the most important in Ukrainian history” and undoubtedly for the world. He called it “absolutely unacceptable” that Ukraine can be the “hostage” of other issues such as internal politics ahead of next year’s US presidential elections.

