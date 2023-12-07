Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    News

    Prince Harry Says He Wants to Come Back to the U.K.—if It Is Safe

    Prince Harry has revealed that he wants his children to have police security so they “feel at home” in the U.K.

    His comments open the door to the extraordinary possibility that the Sussexes could once again spend considerable time in the U.K. Less than four years ago, he and Meghan Markle fled the country, as Harry subsequently said, “fearing for our lives.”

    Harry’s new remarks were contained in a statement that was read to the High Court in London by his legal team, who are arguing that the government should not have stripped him of the right to automatic police protection on British soil just because he quit the royal family and moved overseas.

