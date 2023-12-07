‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ among those awarded the 2023 AFI film and television awards

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The American Film Institute has revealed its picks for the 10 best movies and 10 best television shows of the year.

The AFI Film Awards, which honor both Hollywood tentpoles and independent films, are for American Fiction, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, May December, Oppenheimer, Past Lives, Poor and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

In the television field, the 2023 AFI Awards are for Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Carne de Res, Jury Service, The Last of Us, The Morning Show, Only Murders in the Building, Poker Face, Reservation Dogs and Succession.

Honorees will be recognized at a private reception on January 12, 2024 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The intimate, non-competitive AFI Awards each year draw Hollywood’s biggest creative and industry names to salute the film and television industry’s best offerings of the year.

“As our nation and our world continue to navigate difficult times, AFI is honored to shed appropriate light on these works of art that uplift us and ultimately lead us to empathy,” said Bob Gazzale, president and CEO of AFI, in a statement on Thursday.

“That we do so without competition is the hallmark of AFI, and we are proud to bring together this community of artists, as one, to celebrate their extraordinary contributions to our time,” Gazzale added.

The AFI Awards, chosen by a jury comprised of AFI members, artists, critics and academics, honor creative teams as a whole by recognizing those in front of and behind the camera.