Forest Whitaker’s Ex-Wife Keisha Nash Dies at 51: ‘Most Beautiful Woman’

Reuters/Danny Moloshok

Family confirmed Thursday that Keisha Nash Whitaker, the actress and model ex-wife of Forest Whitaker, died this week at 51.

A cause of death was not immediately released for Nash, who split from Whitaker in 2018 after more than 20 years of marriage. The couple had two daughters together, and a child each from previous relationships.

True Whitaker, 25, confirmed the news in a heartbreaking tribute to her mother in an Instagram story, writing, “Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.