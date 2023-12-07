Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    Forest Whitaker's Ex-Wife Keisha Nash Dies at 51: 'Most Beautiful Woman'

    Forest Whitaker's Ex-Wife Keisha Nash Dies at 51: 'Most Beautiful Woman'

    Family confirmed Thursday that Keisha Nash Whitaker, the actress and model ex-wife of Forest Whitaker, died this week at 51.

    A cause of death was not immediately released for Nash, who split from Whitaker in 2018 after more than 20 years of marriage. The couple had two daughters together, and a child each from previous relationships.

    True Whitaker, 25, confirmed the news in a heartbreaking tribute to her mother in an Instagram story, writing, “Goodbye mommy. I love you 4ever and beyond.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

