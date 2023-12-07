Thu. Dec 7th, 2023

    Russian Hackers Targeted U.S. Intel Officers in ‘Sophisticated’ Phishing Scam, Feds Say

    Two Russians were indicted by a federal grand jury in San Francisco this week on charges of attempting to hack into the computers of targets in multiple NATO countries—including the United States and the United Kingdom—in an apparent attempt to interfere with Britain’s 2019 elections.

    The “sophisticated” phishing campaign targeted U.K. political figures, journalists, think-tank staff, and others, in addition to several current and former employees within the U.S. intelligence community, prosecutors alleged in the indictment.

    In one instance, the Russian government’s Federal Security Service accessed accounts related to a U.K. think tank, leaking information to the U.K. and Russian presses ahead of the 2019 elections.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

