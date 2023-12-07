PICTURED: First of three University of Nevada Las Vegas mass shooting victims is identified as female assistant professor in accounting department

Patricia Navarro has been identified as the first of the three victims of the shooting

The first victim of the horrific mass shooting at the University of Nevada has been identified as an assistant professor at the university’s Las Vegas campus.

Patricia Navarro, 39, a faculty member in the university’s accounting department, was identified as one of three staff members who lost their lives in Wednesday’s shooting.

In an Instagram post shared by the California All-Stars Las Vegas Cheer Gym, Navarro was identified, as the gym said: ‘Our hearts are broken as we share the devastating news of the loss of a beloved member of our Cali family in the yesterday’s nonsense. shooting.’

“Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to the Navarro family during this unimaginably difficult time,” the post read.

Patricia Navarro, an assistant professor in UNLV’s accounting department, has been identified as the first of the three shooting victims.

The associate professor was killed when gunman Tony Polito went on a rampage on the UNLV campus Wednesday morning, where police are seen at the scene of the university shooting.

Anthony Polito (pictured) has been named as the suspect killed in the University of Nevada, Las Vegas shooting.

Navarro was killed in a horrific 40-minute attack carried out by professor Tony Polito, 67, who did not work at UNLV but had reportedly applied for a job there but was rejected.

Two other victims were killed in the shooting, while a fourth was shot but is in stable condition, Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a news conference Wednesday night.