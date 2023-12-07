Joy Behar Flusters ‘The View’ Co-Hosts With ‘G-Spot’ Joke About NewsNation

ABC News

The View’s Joy Behar left her co-hosts visibly unsettled when she made a risqué joke about her, uh, private parts while digging at the network that aired Wednesday night’s GOP primary debate—prompting Whoopi Goldberg to comically bite her knuckles to prevent herself from reacting.

At the top of Thursday’s broadcast of the daytime ABC talk show, the panel weighed in on the NewsNation-hosted event, which featured “anti-woke” candidate Vivek Ramaswamy picking fights with the other candidates while peddling fringe-right conspiracy theories. Throughout the segment, Behar quipped about how the debate was so outrageous she didn’t even need to get high to watch it.

“Interesting that I watched the whole thing and I was not even stoned. It was so entertaining as usual,” the liberal comedian snarked. “You know, sometimes you take a gummy to sleep, you know? And it’s a hilarious event at that point.”

