Fri. Dec 8th, 2023

    News

    Fox News Goes Absolutely Nuclear on ‘Court Jester’ Vivek Ramaswamy

    By

    Dec 8, 2023 , , , , ,
    Fox News Goes Absolutely Nuclear on ‘Court Jester’ Vivek Ramaswamy

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    Fox News is sending a crystal-clear message to GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy after his latest “unhinged” debate performance: It’s time to go.

    “Court jester,” one Fox News star described Ramaswamy on Thursday. “A jerk,” another Fox personality called him. “Embarrassing,” the denizens of Fox News’ flagship morning show declared about the White House hopeful.

    Just a few months ago, the 38-year-old “anti-woke” biotech entrepreneur had seemingly taken over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ spot as the conservative cable giant’s favored Donald Trump alternative in the Republican presidential primary. At the time, the network, which often acts as the GOP’s de facto comms arm, gushed over his ability to rap Eminem lyrics while touting the media-savvy contender’s rising poll numbers.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pornstar Adam22 claims it ‘takes a REAL man to share his wife’ as he and spouse Lena the Plug prepare to debut video of THREESOME with man who won a competition to join them in their marital bed

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    A St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    Wall Street CEO tells Penn president: Resign or I’ll pull $100 million

    Dec 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Pornstar Adam22 claims it ‘takes a REAL man to share his wife’ as he and spouse Lena the Plug prepare to debut video of THREESOME with man who won a competition to join them in their marital bed

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    A St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    Wall Street CEO tells Penn president: Resign or I’ll pull $100 million

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    FabFitFun faces backlash for crude promo code in support of Elon Musk — and its pledge to run ads on X

    Dec 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy