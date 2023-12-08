Fox News Goes Absolutely Nuclear on ‘Court Jester’ Vivek Ramaswamy

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Fox News is sending a crystal-clear message to GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy after his latest “unhinged” debate performance: It’s time to go.

“Court jester,” one Fox News star described Ramaswamy on Thursday. “A jerk,” another Fox personality called him. “Embarrassing,” the denizens of Fox News’ flagship morning show declared about the White House hopeful.

Just a few months ago, the 38-year-old “anti-woke” biotech entrepreneur had seemingly taken over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ spot as the conservative cable giant’s favored Donald Trump alternative in the Republican presidential primary. At the time, the network, which often acts as the GOP’s de facto comms arm, gushed over his ability to rap Eminem lyrics while touting the media-savvy contender’s rising poll numbers.

