    Feds Bust Capitol Rioter Who Allegedly Kicked TV Crewman in Butt

    U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia

    A Texas senior citizen seen on video assaulting a local newscaster during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot was finally identified by the FBI thanks to three neighbors, a local defense attorney, and a “distinctive” cellphone case portraying—utterly absurdly—a chiseled Donald Trump as an in-his-prime Rocky Balboa.

    That’s according to a federal complaint unsealed Thursday, following Dana Jean Bell’s arrest earlier in the day by FBI agents in the Dallas suburb of Princeton. Bell, 65, also attacked a second member of the news media who tried to intervene, and actively resisted police officers while calling one of them a “fucking pussy traitor,” the complaint alleges.

    Bell is now facing two felony counts stemming from her alleged participation in the failed insurrection: assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder, plus a slew of misdemeanors, including knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in the Capitol grounds or buildings; and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

