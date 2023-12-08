Penn loses $100 million donation after its president’s bungled congressional hearing

Liz Magill.

The University of Pennsylvania has lost a $100 million donation following its president’s congressional appearance.The presidents of Penn, Harvard, and MIT were criticized for their testimony on antisemitism.Hedge fund manager Ross Stevens withdrew his donation in response, a letter from his lawyers said.

Hedge fund manager Ross Stevens is withdrawing a donation to the University of Pennsylvania worth roughly $100 million, Axios first reported.

Stevens’ decision comes after the presidents of Harvard, Penn, and MIT appeared before congress this week to testify about antisemitism on campus. They came under fire after they evaded questions on whether calling for the genocide of Jews would violate their institutions’ codes of conduct.

The move marks an escalation of the backlash elite universities are facing following growing instances of antisemitism on campus. A number of wealthy donors had previously halted giving to colleges due to university reactions to the October 7 attacks on Israel, the war in Gaza, and antisemitism on campuses.

In 2017, Stevens, the founder and CEO of Stone Ridge Asset Management, donated limited partnership units in his fund to Penn in order for the school to establish a center for innovation in finance. The donation is now worth about $100 million, according to a letter from Stevens’ lawyers to Penn.

“Mr Stevens and Stone Ridge are appalled by the University’s stance on antisemitism on campus,” the letter reads. “Its permissive approach to hate speech calling for violence against Jews and laissez faire attitude toward harassment and discrimination against Jewish students would violate any policies of rules that prohibit harassment and discrimination based on religion, including those of Stone Ridge.”

