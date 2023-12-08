Google caught in racism storm after handing black attendees a notebook that made a joke about cotton

The company acknowledged that the notebook was delivered this summer

Google “didn’t know” the line would appear

A spokesperson blamed the third-party provider for the error.

READ MORE: Leaked Google spreadsheet reveals black staff earn $20,000 less than white staff

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Attendees at a Google summit this summer received a notebook with a bizarre joke about cotton on the cover, reigniting questions about discrimination at the technology company.

When they opened the notebook, the attendees saw the phrase: ‘I WAS JUST COTTON THE TIME, BUT I WAS TAKING YOUR NOTES AGAIN!’ BETTER!

When DailyMail.com asked about the incident, a Google representative pointed the finger at a “third-party provider.”

The incident took place at the K&I Black Google Summit, held on August 15 and 16, an event aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion in the AI ​​community, as well as reinforcing Google’s commitment to promoting equity in the industry. technology in general.

The Google laptops came from a third-party supplier, according to a company spokesperson, and event organizers were not aware of this internal printing.

The customizable notebook is sold at several online retailers and the joke appears to refer to the fact that its cover is made from recycled cotton fibers.

The front of the notebooks was innocuous: an illustration of a sunrise, the title and date of the event, and the slogan “Seize the moment.”

But references to cotton have strong racial undertones for many Americans, as enslaved Africans were forced to grow and harvest cotton on southern plantations in the 19th century.

Cotton continues to be subject to racist taunts for this day.

Observers have noted that someone at Google should have caught this issue, a simple matter to avoid causing offence.

“It shows a sad disregard for black perspectives,” said one Instagram commenter.

The same type of customizable notebook, made by JournalBook, is available from many online vendors.

The reaction to the notebook was first reported by TechCrunch this week.

Commentators on social media have noted that the incident was “at the very least a callous lack of consideration and respect.”

They have failed to grasp what should be a simple matter to avoid offending, observers have observed.

When DailyMail.com contacted Google to find out how this happened, a spokesperson said: “The laptops were purchased from a third-party supplier and the planning team did not know the line would appear.”

‘We have since learned that this is a standard line added by the manufacturer on their recycled products.

‘Our post-event surveys showed over 99% positive feedback from attendees about the summit, but we are reviewing our processes to avoid similar situations as we interact with suppliers in the future.

“We understand that the line may seem insensitive and we apologize for any unintended offense that has been caused.”

Anyone can purchase personalized recycled cotton notebooks in large quantities. But should someone at Google have caught the problem before purchasing it?

Hawkins did not answer questions about whether the company has processes in place to vet language in event materials, or how the company planned to fix things with attendees.

The incident highlights concerns about the tech giant’s efforts to address racial sensitivity in the workplace.

And Google’s diversity, equity and inclusion issues aren’t limited to laptops at an event.

Documents leaked in September showed that black employees earned an average of $20,000 less than their white counterparts.

And last year, a former Google employee accused the company of systematic racial bias.

April Curley, who was hired to help the company hire more black employees, said the company instead actively thwarted her career ambitions and maintained a “racially biased corporate culture” that favors white men.