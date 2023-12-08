These Modern Upgrades to Classic ’90s Toys Are Good Safe Fun

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Retailers.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The 1990s were a magical time. The Cold War was finally over; smartphones hadn’t completely taken over our lives yet, and this new ‘World Wide Web’ phenomenon was pretty cool. Kids also had it better than ever, thanks to a fresh wave of toys that were hyped to the max during wild and exciting commercials that surprisingly still kept our eyes glued to the screen in between Saturday morning cartoons.

If you, like me, are nostalgic for the ’90s—or if you missed out on that inimitable decade—the good news is that many of those wild toys that made childhood “da bomb dot com” exist again today. Frankly, as much as we hate to say it, many modern versions of classic ’90s toys are even better than what we had back when Nirvana, C+C Music Factory, and Lisa Loeb songs (or should I say song, for Loeb) filled the airwaves.

