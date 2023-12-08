Fri. Dec 8th, 2023

    News

    Why a White Billionaire Slammed Harvard’s First Black Woman President as a So-Called Diversity Hire

    By

    Dec 8, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    Why a White Billionaire Slammed Harvard’s First Black Woman President as a So-Called Diversity Hire

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    Since the start of Israel’s war against Hamas, student-led pro-Palestine protests on U.S. college campuses have been accused of spreading antisemitism and threats to Jewish students, and a number of pro-Palestinian voices and organizations have been silenced or shut down.

    As a result, university leaders are being asked about what they’re doing to protect both Jewish and Muslim students. Those are rightful questions and more needs to be done to ensure student safety and sense of belonging.

    However, Dr. Claudine Gay—Harvard University’s first Black president in its 368-year history—is facing a more sinister challenge. Look no further than the billionaire Pershing Square CEO Bill Ackman’s recent post on X, in which he claims to have “heard from someone with firsthand knowledge that the Harvard president search committee would not consider a candidate that didn’t meet the university’s DEI requirement.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pornstar Adam22 claims it ‘takes a REAL man to share his wife’ as he and spouse Lena the Plug prepare to debut video of THREESOME with man who won a competition to join them in their marital bed

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    A St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    Wall Street CEO tells Penn president: Resign or I’ll pull $100 million

    Dec 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Pornstar Adam22 claims it ‘takes a REAL man to share his wife’ as he and spouse Lena the Plug prepare to debut video of THREESOME with man who won a competition to join them in their marital bed

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    A St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    Wall Street CEO tells Penn president: Resign or I’ll pull $100 million

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    FabFitFun faces backlash for crude promo code in support of Elon Musk — and its pledge to run ads on X

    Dec 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy