A St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting

STREET. PAUL, Minn. — A St. Paul police officer and a suspect were wounded in a shooting Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened near the intersection of Cretin and Marshall avenues around 2 p.m., the St. Paul Police Department said in a tweet on its official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

“Both the officer and the suspect were injured in this shooting,” the department said, without providing details about what happened or their conditions. “There is no threat to the public from this incident.”

Sergeant. Mike Ernster, the department’s spokesman, said they would not share more information immediately, but would likely release more at a news conference Thursday night.

Helicopter video from KMSP-TV showed several patrol cars near the intersection, as well as a gray van with the driver’s door open near the pumps at a gas station.

Metro Transit said it diverted two bus routes around the area due to police activity. The nearby University of St. Thomas advised students and staff to avoid the area, but said the incident did not affect classes.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation will lead the investigation, as it typically does in officer-involved shootings.

BCA spokesperson Bonney Bowman said she could confirm the agency’s Force Investigations Unit responded to the scene, but said she would have no further information to share until the preliminary investigation is complete.

An office fact sheet about the process says the goal is to complete the investigation within 60 days and send the results to the county attorney for a decision on charges. The process includes interviews with the officers involved; autopsies if an incident is fatal; body camera, patrol camera and surveillance video reviews; forensic evidence processing; and compilation of records of official and departmental policies.