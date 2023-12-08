Pornstar Adam22 claims it ‘takes a REAL man to share his wife’ as he and spouse Lena the Plug prepare to debut video of THREESOME with man who won a competition to join them in their marital bed

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Porn star Adam22 has claimed it takes a ‘real man’ to let his wife sleep with another man as he and his wife, adult film star Lena the Plug, prepare to release a threesome video with an X-rated actor who competed to join them in bed. .

A month after the married porn stars launched the reality show For the Love of Lena, in which contestants battled for the chance to have a threesome with their partner, they have now shared that the winner is Lil D.

Adam, 39, and Lena, 32, have made headlines in recent months after the No Jumper podcast host granted his spouse permission to sleep with another porn star, Jason Luv, on camera .

Now, after many men fought for the chance to get involved with the husband and wife duo, Adam and Lena will release their first man-man-woman threesome sex tape tonight, according to a press release shared with DailyMail.com.

In the press release, the 39-year-old podcast host boasted about his masculinity and added that giving Lena permission enhanced his manhood.

He said, “It takes a real man to share his wife.”

The sex tape airs tonight at 10pm EST/ 7pm on OnlyPlugTalk.com.

On their show For The Love of Lena, 10 male competitors competed to get into bed with them. according TMZ.

The series launched on YouTube last month and included competitors like TikToker Cripmac and porn star John Legendary.

It comes after the couple went viral for enjoying a live threesome with ‘Fans Professor Brianna Coppage, who quit her job after she was ‘outed’ for her adult content last month.

Before the steamy scene took place, Adam and Lena sat down with Brianna, 28, who shared that there are “a lot” of teachers creating content on the adult website.

She explained how she was ‘discovered’ and said: ‘I did an orgy scene with a couple of my closest creator friends.

‘My face was blurry on Twitter, my husband’s was not. So that was probably part of it: someone definitely recognized him.’

The former professor added: “I would say I’ve received about 10 percent negativity.” 90 percent just say, “Leave her alone. She’s allowed to have a private life.”

During their conversation, Adam pushed for educators to be allowed access to the adult site, saying, “Teachers should be allowed to have an Onlyfans.”

“But once you start talking about the orgy, I don’t think kids are going to be able to contain themselves when they know their teacher is having an orgy.”

Brianna’s husband also lost his job as a power line builder over the obscene content. Before resigning, the teacher received a license.

She earned $42,000 a year as an English teacher at St. Clair High School, outside St. Louis, and used Onlyfans as a means to pay off her student loans.

The educator-turned-pornographer, who goes by Brooklin Love online, previously revealed that she has no regrets about leaving the education industry. She added that she has since pocketed $1 million from the platform.

Since the controversy, her bio has been modified with a message to potential followers that reads: “Yes…I’m THAT teacher.”

Adam faced furious backlash in July after announcing that he had let Lena perform on camera with Jason Luv.

In a statement on Twitter, he wrote: ‘It’s officially been a week since I let my wife do porn with another guy.

“I was a little jealous at first, but overall it wasn’t a big deal. She has seen me sleep with hundreds of girls and it never affected our relationship.

‘Sleeping with that gentleman has been incredible for both his career and our business.

“Overall, I’m glad I did it and I’m happy to report that your vagina is back to its original size.”

Just a week later, Lena took to her husband’s podcast to share that she was in pain for “three or four” days after sleeping with Jason.

“I was in a lot of pain for a few days, so having sex [with Adam afterwards] Did you know? [he was] a little traumatized because I was like, “Oh, wait,” she said.

She added that she didn’t believe any permanent damage had been done to her vagina, insisting: “I don’t think a vagina will stretch after having sex once for 40 minutes with a larger vagina.” [penis].’

At the time, Lena shared that engaging in sexual intercourse with the other man had enhanced her romance with her husband, explaining that she and Adam had more sex than ever afterward because she believed he wanted to “assert his dominance.”

The 32-year-old added that the thought of her husband watching her performances turns her on and that “every time” she and Adam talk about the scene, it leads to them having sex.

Most recently, Lena teased a sex scene with several guys.

To promote it, Adam shared an image of his wife surrounded by five different men, writing “It’s time” alongside a devil emoji.