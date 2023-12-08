Fri. Dec 8th, 2023

    News

    Musk Calls for Bob Iger’s Resignation Amid Advertising Dispute

    By

    Dec 8, 2023 , , , ,
    Musk Calls for Bob Iger’s Resignation Amid Advertising Dispute

    Michael M Santiago/Getty Images

    X owner Elon Musk on Thursday called for the resignation of Disney CEO Bob Iger after the entertainment company paused advertising on the social media platform, deepening the ongoing feud between the world’s richest man and the leader of the world’s largest media conglomerate

    At The New York Times’ annual DealBook Summit last month, Musk repeatedly told the advertisers who’d fled over his endorsement of an antisemitic Tweet, to “Go fuck yourself,” before addressing Iger directly. “Hey, Bob.”

    On Wednesday, a New Mexico lawsuit against X’s competitor Meta Platforms—the parent company of Facebook and Instagram—as well as Mark Zuckerberg, alleged both platforms have served as “prime locations for predators to trade child pornography and solicit minors for sex.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    CDC sounds alarm over superbugs in Ukraine that are resistant to ‘last-ditch’ antibiotics and are beginning to spread across war-torn country’s borders

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    White House says it can no longer promise Ukraine more U.S. aid is coming – National | Globalnews.ca

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    Pornstar Adam22 claims it ‘takes a REAL man to share his wife’ as he and spouse Lena the Plug prepare to debut video of THREESOME with man who won a competition to join them in their marital bed

    Dec 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    CDC sounds alarm over superbugs in Ukraine that are resistant to ‘last-ditch’ antibiotics and are beginning to spread across war-torn country’s borders

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    White House says it can no longer promise Ukraine more U.S. aid is coming – National | Globalnews.ca

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    Musk Calls for Bob Iger’s Resignation Amid Advertising Dispute

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    Pornstar Adam22 claims it ‘takes a REAL man to share his wife’ as he and spouse Lena the Plug prepare to debut video of THREESOME with man who won a competition to join them in their marital bed

    Dec 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy