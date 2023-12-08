Fri. Dec 8th, 2023

    Suspect Yelled ‘Free Palestine’ While Firing Gun Outside Albany Synagogue: Cops

    Dec 8, 2023
    A 28-year-old man was arrested on the grounds of a synagogue in Albany, New York on Thursday afternoon, accused of firing a shotgun and saying “Free Palestine!” according to police. No injuries were reported in the episode, which occurred hours before the beginning of Hanukkah.

    The suspect, described by authorities as a local man, was taken into custody just minutes after firing off two rounds in the parking lot of the Temple Israel after 2 p.m. local time. It was not immediately clear if he’d fired into the air or at the synagogue, with Albany Police Chief Eric Hawkins saying at a press conference that there’d been no damage done to any buildings.

    Still, he said, an early childhood center on the premises went into lockdown, which was later lifted.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

