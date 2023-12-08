Prince Harry’s U.K. Return Welcome as ‘Warm Sick,’ Friend of William Says

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

Friends of Prince William and Kate Middleton have ridiculed Prince Harry’s suggestion that he and his family would like to spend more time in the U.K.

“The one saving grace of this whole situation is that they live 5,000 miles away,” the friend said. “The idea of them coming back here will go down like a bucket of warm sick.”

However, a friend of King Charles told The Daily Beast that they thought Charles would be “thrilled” to have Harry and his family back in the U.K. more often.

