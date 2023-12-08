James Gunn named PETA Person of the Year

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

PETA has found its 2023 Person of the Year in James Gunn.

The animal rights organization has singled out the successful filmmaker, who took over as co-head of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran last year, for his use of CGI animals such as Rocket Raccoon in the film. Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. The third installment of the Marvel Studios franchise premiered in May and has since grossed more than $845 million at the global box office. It is now ranked number 4 among the highest-grossing films of the year.

Additionally, Gunn has promoted the motto “Adopt. Never buy” when it comes to pet adoption. He adopted his dog Ozu in May 2022 and has regularly shared moments of his home life with the dog to his three million Instagram followers. “Less than two months ago, Ozu, after spending his entire life outside with a horde of 50 dogs, was hiding from me, wouldn’t let me touch him, and wouldn’t eat, drink, or urinate in front of me. Gunn wrote in July 2022. “Today this is his face when he sees me and doesn’t leave my side.”

“By telling the story of millions of vulnerable animals abused in experiments, James Gunn has proven himself to be a true guardian of animals,” praised PETA President Ingrid Newkirk. “PETA is thrilled to honor him for fostering exactly what the world needs: empathy for all living things.”

Previous winners of PETA’s Person of the Year trophy include James Cromwell, Billie Eilish, Joaquin Phoenix, Pope Francis, Oprah Winfrey and Anjelica Huston.