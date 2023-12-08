Fans criticize the Big Bash League for ‘copying America’ with pop star Amy Shark delivering the first dance of the summer – and the stunt does NOT go to plan.

Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Stars started the BBL season

Local pop star Amy Shark opened the game, but not with her singing.

Fans weren’t too impressed with MLB’s copy-paste

The Big Bash League is known for bringing new forms of entertainment and innovation to cricket every year, but not everyone is happy with the latest addition to the Aussie T20 competition.

The Brisbane Heat opened the 2023/24 season at the Gabba on Thursday night with a crushing 103-run victory over the Melbourne Stars.

But it was the curious addition of a celebrity to bowl the first ball that surprised many fans who criticized the BBL for copying American sports.

The ceremonial throwing of the first pitch is a distinctly American tradition, with the likes of Kanye, Bill Murray, Snoop Dogg, pop star Taylor Swift, and American presidents such as George W. Bush and Ronald Reagan throwing out the first pitch at MLB games. over the years. .

So the BBL decided to try and emulate that tradition and make it part of the Australian summer of cricket, recruiting ARIA-winning pop star Amy Shark from the Gold Coast to bowl the first ball between the Heat and the Stars.

Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg (pictured) is one of many celebrities to throw out the first pitch of an MLB baseball game in the United States.

It was a promising start when Amy Shark launched into the first pitch, but even she thought the end result was a little embarrassing.

The ‘Adore’ singer appeared in her trademark platform shoes and baggy jeans, along with a Brisbane Heat t-shirt, and attempted to keep the first ball on the field.

However, the installment showed that Shark would be better off sticking to music.

She might laugh at the situation, but many cricket fans were not.

‘Shall we play baseball now?’ one got angry.

‘Can we stop copying America, please?’ asked another

‘America called. They want to get their shame back,’ posted another disgruntled follower.

Others compared the ball to John Howard’s infamous delivery that still appears on cricket error reels.

The former Prime Minister was in Pakistan in 2005, visiting Australian and Pakistani troops who were helping locals recover from an earthquake.

He was filmed hilariously spinning his arm, with the ball hitting the field about a foot in front of him.

Some believe Shark’s speech was of the same caliber.

“Is that John Howard’s daughter?” asked a fan.

‘Johnny Howard’s areas’ added another.

“I need to work on that line and length, Amy,” another suggested.

While Shark’s effort wasn’t fantastic, other fans said they had seen worse at the Gabba, with one bringing back memories of Steve Harmison’s infamous first delivery of the 2006-07 Ashes series.

“Off the stump line, better than Harmison back in the day,” noted one fan.

“Rory Burns would take that,” another posted in a playful gesture towards the English cricket team.