    Bankrupt Alex Jones Tells Tucker Carlson: ‘I’m Almost Obsolete’

    Bankrupt Alex Jones Tells Tucker Carlson: 'I'm Almost Obsolete'

    Self-described “almost obsolete” Alex Jones told his old pal Tucker Carlson in an interview on X Thursday that he is waiting for other right-wing media figures like Carlson “who actually know what’s going on” to grow in influence before he can “hang it up.”

    “Now there’s been a paradigm shattering, and I’m almost obsolete, Tucker,” he said. “As soon as I see a couple hundred more prominent people who actually know what’s going on, when we’re already reached chain-reaction point, I’m going to hang it up and disappear like Obi-Wan Kenobi,” the InfoWars host told Carlson at the conclusion of the 90-plus minute sit-down.

    Moments earlier, Jones lauded the former Fox News host as “our champion” in his imagined fight against “the globalists.”

