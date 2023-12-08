Fri. Dec 8th, 2023

    Federal prosecutors say Hunter Biden evaded paying more than $1.4 million in taxes in new indictment

    WASHINGTON, DC April 18, 2022: Hunter Biden during the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn on April 18, 2022.

    Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post via Getty Images

    Hunter Biden was charged with tax evasion in a new lawsuit filed on Thursday in US District Court for the Central District of California.Federal prosecutors alleged that Biden spent “millions” on an extravagant lifestyle, including strippers.The president’s son faces another indictment on gun charges .

    Hunter Biden was charged by federal prosecutors with evading more than $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019 — instead spending “millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle,” federal prosecutors alleged — in a new indictment filed Thursday in the US District Court for the Central District of California.

    He faces nine counts in the federal tax case.

    “Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes,” federal prosecutors alleged in the lawsuit that was obtained by Business Insider.

    Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, is also facing an indictment on three charges related to alleged gun possession and false statements, which came shortly after a plea deal with prosecutors on tax charges fell apart.

    Biden has also pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor tax crimes in July in a Delaware court after the plea deal fell apart. He has pleaded not guilty in the gun charges case.

    An attorney for Hunter Biden did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

