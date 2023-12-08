Liberal senator Linda Reynolds sues the ACT government and its former top prosecutor for defamation

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Senator Linda Reynolds has launched defamation action against the ACT government and the territory’s former top prosecutor, Shane Drumgold, over allegations Drumgold made about her conduct.

Senator Reynolds’ lawyers claim the decision to publish a letter under freedom of information laws resulted in defamation because it included allegations about her conduct.

Liberal WA senator is also suing Brittany Higgins

The Liberal senator is suing over a letter the ACT’s former director of public prosecutions (DPP) wrote to the Australian Federal Police during the now-abandoned Bruce Lehrmann rape trial.

Mr Drumgold’s letter accused Senator Reynolds of “disruptive behaviour” and when the letter was later released through a freedom of information (FOI) request, the correspondence appeared in the media.

Senator Reynolds’ latest claim was filed in the Supreme Court of Western Australia on Monday.

In a statement, Senator Reynolds’ lawyers said the ACT Government was “vicariously liable” for any defamation due to its decision to publish the letter under FOI processes.

“The publication resulted in a widespread reissue of false and defamatory accusations,” the statement said.

Senator Reynolds asks for “an apology and compensation for damages.”

Former ACT top prosecutor Shane Drumgold currently has his own legal action against the ACT government.(AAP: Lukás Coch)

The letter between Drumgold and the police was also the catalyst for an ACT board of inquiry, a royal commission-like inquiry, which was established to examine the conduct of criminal justice agencies in the case against Lehrmann for the alleged breach of Brittany Higgins. at Parliament House in 2019.

The final report of the inquiry, compiled by former Queensland judge Walter Sofronoff, was made public earlier this month and condemned Drumgold, finding that he generated “outrageous” and “totally false” allegations and that he had engaged in “serious misconduct.” of conduct”.

As a result, Drumgold announced his resignation as ACT’s chief prosecutor and issued a statement criticizing aspects of the investigation.

Drumgold has since launched his own lawsuit against the ACT government in the wake of the board of inquiry.

Senator Reynolds is also suing Brittany Higgins and her partner David Sharaz over posts they made on social media.

Mr. Lehrmann’s criminal trial was abandoned due to jury misconduct and there are no findings against him.

He is suing Network Ten and journalist Lisa Wilkinson for defamation, and the case is currently in the Federal Court.