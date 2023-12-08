Inside McDonald’s new Illinois CosMc’s: DailyMail.com visits new store to sample its unusual range of products – including a $5.89 Sour Cherry Energy Burst and $4.99 Creamy Avocado Tomatillo Sandwich!

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

McDonald’s superfans lined up to try the new food and drinks at its new CosMc restaurant this morning, and DailyMail.com tried out some of the new items.

The long-awaited spin-off store, in Bolingbrook, Illinois, opened its doors on Thursday to welcome local Mayor Mary Alexander-Basta. But eagle-eyed locals saw it was open and joined the line at the drive-thru-only restaurant.

The new brand, named after the chain’s alien mascot in the 1980s and early ’90s, appears to be emulating Starbucks with its range of colorful drinks including a Churro Frappe, Popping Pear Slush and a Berry Hibiscus sour -ade. Food items include the Spicy Cheese Sandwich and Creamy Avocado and Tomatillo Sandwich.

DailyMail.com went to the establishment to try the new food and drinks, where the wait time was between ten and 20 minutes.

Our photographer tried the $4.99 creamy avocado and tomatillo sandwich. He said: ‘The sandwiches were good for fast food. If I had to choose between this and the Sausage McMuffin, I would choose this one. It’s sure to be tastier and maybe a little healthier.

‘It was a good size too. Typically, sandwiches at fast food establishments are smaller and quite sad in real life compared to pictures. But not in this case.

‘I tried the cherry drink. Normally I wouldn’t drink one of those colorful drinks but I liked it. “I took the cranberry-ginger boost; I find it’s nice and refreshing in the summer.”

Yesterday, retail experts speculated that the chain appears to be targeting the ‘TikTok’ generation, which regularly helps Starbucks’ seasonal drinks go viral.

Retail expert Neil Saunders, of consultancy GlobalData, told DailyMail.com: ‘McDonald’s is certainly targeting the TikTok generation. The marketing is very social media friendly – ​​it is very quirky and colourful. And it is very different from the old traditional McDonald’s brand.

He added: ‘Starbucks is definitely one of the chains he’s targeting. “CosMc offers a greater opportunity for McDonald’s in the on-the-go snack and beverage market.”

The wait today was ten to 20 minutes for food and drinks, but McDonald’s noted that the cafe was not actually open.

A source said: “Funnily enough we weren’t open today.” We had opened up to allow the local mayor to try it out along with some of the staff. But we decided: we will not turn away curious customers.’

In fact, on Friday there will only be a so-called ‘soft opening’ in which CosMc will continue to test how it serves customers while fine-tuning things.

The current CosMc is self-service only. It has four ordering stations, where customers say their order, wait for a window to arrive, and then head to it to pick it up.

McDonald’s is currently charting its fastest period of growth in its more than 60-year history, with 10,000 new restaurants planned worldwide by 2027.

It comes after a period of strong growth for the company, which saw same-store sales increase by almost 9 percent worldwide in the third financial quarter of 2023.

The store will have a “soft opening” on Friday, where CosMc’s will continue testing how it serves customers while fine-tuning things.

It reflects the massive expansion of Starbucks, which last month announced it expected to have 55,000 stores worldwide by 2030, up from 38,000 today.

McDonald’s made a series of other sweeping announcements on Wednesday, including a partnership with Google Cloud aimed at improving its automated services.

It also has the ambition to have 250 million active loyalty program users by 2027, up from 150 million currently.

Meanwhile, its McCrispy chicken sandwich will arrive in nearly all of the chain’s markets by the end of 2025.

McDonald’s saw its profits soar almost 17 percent to $2.32 billion in the third financial quarter of 2023.

Executives said the gains were boosted by “strategic increases in menu prices.”