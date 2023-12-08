‘Southern Charm’ Recap: Shep Rose Reignites Paige DeSorbo Cheating Rumors

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Bravo

I’m starting to think that this entire season of Southern Charm should’ve been set in Jamaica. There’s something about these very white people being trapped at a resort in the sweltering heat, guzzling complimentary cocktails every five minutes and burning to crisp, that’s really awakened everyone’s senses.

Olivia’s pissed at Austen again for his part in her rift with Taylor. (Thank God!) And Taylor’s mad at Olivia for not getting over her makeout session with Austen. Shep continues to send Taylor mixed signals—last week, he was mocking his ex-girlfriend for being an uncultured poor. Now, he’s trying to offer her support amid her feud with Olivia in a way that’s clearly manipulative. Then there’s Austen, who’s fully given up the facade of a changed man who’s attended therapy on television twice. We’re officially back!

The cast is especially on edge after someone told Page Six about Austen and Taylor’s secret makeout—which was reported in the tabloid as “hook up,” leading to even more questions about what really went down. Now everyone is amped-up all over again by this drama—except for Craig, of course, who can divert attention from the fact that his girlfriend is missing from this trip. Thankfully, Shep brings up Craig and Paige’s phony dynamic by the end of this episode.

