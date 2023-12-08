Fri. Dec 8th, 2023

    Las Vegas Gunman Went on White Powder Mailing Spree Before Massacre: Cops

    Just before Anthony “Tony” Polito opened fire on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, the disgruntled professor went to a post office and sent at least 22 letters to universities nationwide, authorities said Thursday.

    Las Vegas Metro PD Sheriff Kevin McMahill said investigators already recovered one letter that was filled with an “unknown” white, powdery substance, which the other letters may also contain.

    The sheriff said the letters were labeled with no return address, so he urged anyone working in academia to be cautious when opening any mail that fits that description this week.

