Welcome to Sydney’s future: beautiful art deco mansion to be demolished to make way for opaque glass apartment block

Furious Australians have criticized plans to demolish an iconic Art Deco building to make way for a four-storey apartment block as an “act of vandalism”.

Locals in Sydney’s plush eastern suburbs are now fighting to save the 1930s Art Deco house at 68 Beach Road, Coogee, from being lost forever.

A development application for the demolished rebuild was submitted to Randwick Council on 9 November and remains under assessment.

It plans to “demolish all existing structures on the site and construct a four-story residential building consisting of six apartments and a basement parking lot.”

Sydney-based construction company Orosi is behind the plans and has already completed similar projects in the nearby suburbs of Rose Bay and Bellevue Hill.

A side-by-side comparison of the current Art Deco building and the proposed contemporary apartment block quickly caught the attention of furious locals.

A rendering of the proposed apartment building that will replace the 1930s Art Deco house.

“Demolishing a beautiful old building for something that has no charm or character,” said one.

‘It should be listed as heritage. Disgraceful act of vandalism,” added a second.

‘I’m not sure how the other houses on the street feel about it, but surely this marks the end of Beach Street. And expensive luxury apartments are not going to solve any housing crisis!’ a third declared.

‘I’ve been in on this. The staircase is simply magnificent. It is such a majestic building. More character is gone from Coogee,” said another.

The building dates back to the 1930s and was originally built as a detached house before being converted into a maisonette.

The two-story building features a polychrome brick façade and a large lobby adorned with Art Deco motifs.

The six-bedroom home last sold for $4.5 million on Nov. 6, 2017.

The property boasts extensive sea views, with Coogee Beach and the surrounding shops, cafes and restaurants just 400 meters away.

“Perched high and proudly overlooking Gordons Bay, this substantial five or six-bedroom home is a design lover’s dream with its eclectic fusion of Art Deco glamor and relaxed beach-inspired luxury,” reads one description on realestate.com.

‘Perfect for the growing family, the elegant curved lines take center stage allowing the building’s traditional architecture to be complemented by fresh coastal-inspired interiors and a breezy indoor-outdoor flow with sunny terraced gardens.

‘With level rear access via Beach Lane to triple covered parking, this unique residence is located literally meters from the beach.’

The proposed application to demolish the building has been referred to the council’s heritage planner, landscape officer and design and engineering review panel.

“The elegant development will replace the existing older two-story dwellings with six contemporary residential units, in accordance with the site’s R3 medium-density residential zoning,” the plan states.

‘Importantly, the proposal includes three affordable housing units, which complement the surrounding built form and increase available and affordable housing in the area.

“The design integrates well with the existing and evolving streetscape and is presented as a transition between the different building densities and architectural styles along Beach Street.”

A preliminary review of the application has not yet been completed.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Orosi for comment.