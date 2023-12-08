Taylor Swift fans believe Travis and Jason Kelce dropped secret hints about the NFL star’s outing with the singer in September when a podcast clip resurfaces with sister-in-law Kylie’s dating advice: ‘You’re doing very Good on yourself, Trav!’

Taylor Swift opened up about her romance with Travis Kelce in an interview this week

Their fans have now been theorizing about the clues the Kelce brothers gave in this regard.

Fans of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have come up with a new theory about when the couple started dating after the singer gave an interview to TIME magazine this week.

Swift was named TIME’s person of the year and for the first time gave her side of the story about her relationship with the Chief’s tight end.

Speaking of the first time she went to see him play, against the Chicago Bears on September 24, she said: “When I went to that first game, we were a couple. We would never be psychotic enough to throw a first date hard.

This has led Swifties to theorize that they had been dating since July, and partly through a clip from Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights episode later in the summer.

It shows Jason and his wife Kylie giving Travis dating advice, albeit with what now appear to be some knowing smiles that went unnoticed at the time.

Travis Kelce received dating advice from his sister-in-law Kylie in New Heights before it was revealed that he was dating pop star Taylor Swift.

Swift and Kelce made it official for her to watch him play against the Bears on September 24.

The couple has gone from strength to strength in their relationship since then.

“I haven’t tried to set you up and I never would, no,” he said. ‘I think you’re doing very well on your own, Trav. You have no problem,’ at which point Jason gives a big smile.

Travis and Jason also joke about a ‘Love Story’ on a couple of occasions, with big smiles both times – the name of one of Swift’s biggest hits.

A Swift fan shared the clip on As is common, she looks at the smiles on her face when they talk about ‘setting Travis up’!! This was recorded in early September!

Ironically, Kelce is also wearing a John Mayer t-shirt.

Swift and Kelce dated when she was 19 and he was 31 and their song ‘Dear John’ is about the impact that relationship had on her.

But Swifties believe there was code behind that too, with one saying on Twitter: “The fact that Travis was wearing that shirt when he was already talking to Taylor,” followed by a skull emoji.

But one fan responded by saying: “I guess it was to throw people off.”

Taylor could be at Travis’ next NFL game on Sunday afternoon, when the Chiefs host the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs and Kelce are looking to get back to winning ways after being defeated by the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.