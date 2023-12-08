Megyn Kelly Dishes on Confrontation With Chris Christie at GOP Debate

SiriusXM

Megyn Kelly, a moderator at Wednesday’s GOP primary debate, explained on her SiriusXM show Thursday what former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said to her during a commercial break.

Videos of Christie approaching the moderator’s table had begun to circulate online during and after the debate, raising questions about the pair’s seemingly heated discussion

Christie was “mad that he wasn’t getting enough questions” during the debate, explained Kelly, who said that she told him in response: “We’re coming to you. You’re going to be happy in the second hour.”

