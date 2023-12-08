Fri. Dec 8th, 2023

    News

    Megyn Kelly Dishes on Confrontation With Chris Christie at GOP Debate

    By

    Dec 8, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Megyn Kelly Dishes on Confrontation With Chris Christie at GOP Debate

    SiriusXM

    Megyn Kelly, a moderator at Wednesday’s GOP primary debate, explained on her SiriusXM show Thursday what former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said to her during a commercial break.

    Videos of Christie approaching the moderator’s table had begun to circulate online during and after the debate, raising questions about the pair’s seemingly heated discussion

    Christie was “mad that he wasn’t getting enough questions” during the debate, explained Kelly, who said that she told him in response: “We’re coming to you. You’re going to be happy in the second hour.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Experts say Hunter Biden’s tax evasion indictment is a ‘nuclear bomb’ for Joe’s re-election and makes president sound like ‘lying’ Bill Clinton for claiming he did not know about son’s business dealings

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    Proud mum Pip Edwards heads to Las Vegas with her son Justice to join their basketball team on their tour of America.

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    $27 billion up in smoke – that’s how much cash the 3,200 startups that failed this year had raised, says PitchBook

    Dec 8, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Experts say Hunter Biden’s tax evasion indictment is a ‘nuclear bomb’ for Joe’s re-election and makes president sound like ‘lying’ Bill Clinton for claiming he did not know about son’s business dealings

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    Proud mum Pip Edwards heads to Las Vegas with her son Justice to join their basketball team on their tour of America.

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    $27 billion up in smoke – that’s how much cash the 3,200 startups that failed this year had raised, says PitchBook

    Dec 8, 2023
    News

    Bill Gates thought the internet would make all of us more responsible, but he realized it just helped ‘a critical mass of crazy people’ find each other

    Dec 8, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy