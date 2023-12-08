Jesse Watters Insists Prosecutor ‘Helping’ Hunter Biden by Bringing New Charges

Fox News

Fox News host Jesse Watters strained to characterize the indictment of Hunter Biden Thursday on nine tax-related federal charges as somehow helpful to the president’s son—due to their timing.

Biden has been accused of failing to file and pay taxes and filing fraudulent tax forms, with Thursday’s Indictment alleging that he tried to avoid paying at least $1.4 million to the government between 2016 and 2019.

Reacting to the news on his primetime show, Watters poured cold water on claims made by those trumpeting the development as a triumph of justice.

Read more at The Daily Beast.