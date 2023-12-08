Jennifer Aniston and her Morning Show co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Jon Hamm attend a special screening in Los Angeles after the series earned SIX Critics’ Choice nominations

<!–

Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Jon Hamm held a star-studded show of support for their hit series The Morning Show on Thursday.

The A-listers were seen arriving at a special screening of their show in Hollywood, where they took part in a question and answer session on stage.

Jennifer, 54, looked stunning as always in a black tank top, tight beaded skirt and sexy knee-high leather boots.

The Friends alum sported a head full of glamorous waves and accessorized with chic bracelets and rings.

Reese, 47, looked incredible in a pale blue dress with semi-puffed sleeves and a cinched waist.

Like Aniston, she opted for loose curls. Her feet were clad in taupe-colored heels.

Jon, 52, looked dapper as always in a gray jacket paired with a maroon blouse and stylish sunglasses.

Jennifer and Reese sat next to each other on stage, where they flashed a smile as they shared their thoughts on the show.

The third season of The Morning Show debuted just a few months ago, but it’s already one of television’s biggest contenders at the upcoming Critics Choice Awards, leading the pack with six nominations.

In addition to Best Drama Series, the show earned several acting nominations, including Best Actress in a Drama Series for both Jennifer and Reese.

Billy Crudup was nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, while Nicole Beharie and Karen Pittman earned nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

Succession was close behind with five nominations in total.

Tying with four nominations are A Small Light, Abbott Elementary, Beef, Chemistry Lessons, Loki, Reservation Dogs and The Bear.

Reese attended the event wearing a pale blue dress and a head full of loose curls.

Jon Hamm looked dapper in a crisp gray jacket paired with a maroon shirt and cool sunglasses.

Winners will be revealed at the Critics Choice Awards hosted by Chelsea Handler, airing LIVE on The CW on Sunday, January 14.

The final season starred Jennifer as Alex Levy, Reese as Bradley Jackson, and Jon Hamm as Paul Marks.

Speaking about the relationship between rivals Alex and Bradley, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt recently said The Hollywood Reporter: ‘They are from completely different worlds; They begin with yin and yang. One is not from anywhere in West Virginia and has always been in that world of Manhattan. So it’s that opposites attract thing.

‘But we all have someone in our lives, if we’re lucky, the person who pushes us to become what we want or fear to be, who holds us accountable, who challenges us.

‘The relationship has that spark. They don’t fight or braid their hair.