Travis Kelce ‘might PROPOSAL on Taylor Swift’s birthday next week and is planning a surprise party for her on December 13’ after she moves into his $6 million Kansas City mansion

Taylor Swift moved into Travis Kelce’s $6 million Kansas City mansion in November

Now, it has been claimed that the Chiefs star is making a major move for his birthday.

Travis Kelce is reportedly planning a surprise party for Taylor Swift’s birthday next week and there are suggestions the NFL star might even propose.

Swift will turn 34 on Wednesday, December 13, and her whirlwind romance with the Kansas City Chiefs star has taken the world by storm since they went public in September.

DailyMail.com exclusively reported that pop star Swift would move into Kelce’s stunning $6 million mansion in Kansas City after returning from her South America Eras tour in November, a sign of how well things have been going between the couple .

And now, an explosive report in Life and Style claims the Chiefs star is going all out for his birthday next week.

The publication quotes an insider as saying, “They already know they are compatible, but living together for an extended period will be the ultimate test.”

A new report suggests Travis Kelce could propose to Taylor Swift on her birthday next week

The couple seems to have gone from strength to strength since they met earlier this year.

Kelce spoke in November about how he and Taylor have the same values ​​when it comes to family life.

“Even Taylor and Travis are surprised at how perfectly they’ve been able to combine their lives. It’s been effortless.

And as for his birthday celebrations, the source was quoted as saying, “Travis has something special planned.”

“He’s organized a very intimate romantic dinner just for the two of them and is also trying to organize a semi-surprise party with the help of some of his closest friends.

“There are rumors that he might take the opportunity to propose. That’s what everyone, including Taylor, is hoping for!”

After Swift and Kelce went public with their relationship when she attended their game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24, the NFL player said he felt happier than when he won the Super Bowl in February.

“As all the attention comes, I feel like I’m on top of the world after the Super Bowl and now even more so on top of the world,” he said in early October.

It is not known precisely when Kelce and Swift began dating; She confirmed in an interview with TIME this week that they were a couple when she appeared at the Bears game that day.

‘When I went to the first game, we were a couple. “We would never be psychotic enough to throw a first date,” Swift said.

Swift went to her first Chiefs game on September 24, sitting next to Travis’ mother, Donna.

The couple was photographed leaving Arrowhead Stadium together that same night.

That day, she was sitting in Kelce’s suite at Arrowhead Stadium next to Travis’ mother, Donna.

In late October, it was reported that Kelce eventually wants to have children with the singer.

A Yahoo Entertainment report quoted a source as saying: ‘He and Taylor have even talked about kids. Travis wants them for next year and Taylor, of course, is all for it.

‘He is exactly the boy she was waiting for. She said he sees himself marrying Taylor.

And in an interview with the Wall Street Journal in November, Kelce stressed how he and Swift share the same values ​​about family.

Kelce is one of the best players in the NFL and has starred this season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift turns 34 next Wednesday and Kelce is reportedly planning a surprise party for her

“Everyone knows I’m a family man,” he said. ‘His team is his family. Her family does a lot of things in terms of touring, marketing and presence, so I think she has a lot of those values ​​too, which I like.”

Meanwhile, Kelce has a game to prepare for this weekend against the Buffalo Bills in Kansas City.

His team lost last Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers with Swift watching from the stands — the first time he’d seen him lose a game.

But after that, it looks like Kelce and Swift have a big week ahead of them.