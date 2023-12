Israel pressed on with its offensive in and around Gaza’s main cities on Friday, more than two months after Hamas’s deadly attack sparked a war that has claimed thousands of lives and left the Palestinian territory in ruins. Early Friday, the Hamas run health ministry reported another 40 dead in strikes near Gaza City, and “dozens” more in Jabalia and Khan Yunis.Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

