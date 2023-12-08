Proud mum Pip Edwards heads to Las Vegas with her son Justice to join their basketball team on their tour of America.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

She is a businesswoman, socialite and social media sensation.

But Pip Edwards’ biggest role so far is that of a proud mother.

The PE Nation co-founder, 43, is on her way to the US with her son Justice, 17, as she represents the Aussie Prep team at the 2023 Tarkanian basketball tournament in Las Vegas.

On Friday, Pip looked emotional as she walked through Sydney Airport with her son, surrounded by her teammates.

The fashion entrepreneur highlighted the latest arrivals from her own brand, sporting a pair of navy sweatpants that featured aqua blue trim on the sides of each leg, as well as a matching navy T-shirt.

She kept the color scheme going with an aquamarine crew-neck sweater draped over her shoulders and accessorized with a faded gray cap.

The mother-of-one was seen chatting to other parents and her son, and appeared to stop and take photos in front of the iconic departures sign.

Last month, Pip revealed that Justice was chosen to compete in the Las Vegas competition.

The sportswear designer shared a photo of her son in his blue and white t-shirt and bragged about her son.

“Yeah boy, I’m getting so excited for you,” he wrote.

The post comes after Pip. celebrated Justice’s high school graduation.

Pip looked stylish in black trousers and a jacket as he posed alongside his son, who smiled for the photo.

The mother of one was seen chatting with her son.

He also carried a large PE Nation duffel bag over his shoulder.

In another image, the fashion designer placed her head on Justice’s shoulder while wrapping her arms around him.

‘I am a VERY proud mother…. “I’m so proud of the young man you are and everything you do to be the best version of yourself,” she wrote.

‘You are very deserving of recognition for all your hard work. Congratulations my man J @justicewitdashifts.’

Pip appeared to stop and take photos in front of the iconic exit sign.

He sat and relaxed in the lounge before his long-haul flight.

Pip recently revealed on Instagram that his son Justice Single has been chosen to compete in the 2023 Tarkanian basketball tournament.

Pip shares and mothers her son Justice with her ex Dan Single.

She recently complained about “being defined” by the men she has dated while referring to her ex Michael Clarke.

She told Phoebe Burgess on her Under the Gloss podcast that she was tired of the media referring to her high-profile romances.

Justice graduated from high school this year

“I don’t understand why who I am is defined by the men I’ve dated, why there always have to be two names in a sentence,” she said.

‘You go through relationships and then you let them go. She let it go, but no, everyone wants to keep it.’

Pip later said she would prefer to be defined by her relationship with her 17-year-old son Justice.