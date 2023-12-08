Experts say Hunter Biden’s tax evasion indictment is a ‘nuclear bomb’ for Joe’s re-election and makes president sound like ‘lying’ Bill Clinton for claiming he did not know about son’s business dealings

On Thursday, first son Hunter Biden was charged with nine tax-related charges.

Law professor Jonathan Turley said Joe Biden denying ties to Hunter’s businesses is like Bill Clinton denying he had an affair.

Another expert warned that the new accusation is like a ‘nuclear bomb’ for the Biden family and Joe’s campaign.

Experts said Hunter Biden’s nine new criminal charges will be damaging to his father’s presidential campaign and will make Joe Biden look like a liar for denying he knew about his son’s business dealings.

On Thursday, the Justice Department indicted the first son of Nine counts relate to taxes, including two felony counts of filing a false return, one felony count of tax evasion, four counts of failure to pay, and two counts of failure to file.

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley said the explosive news makes it impossible for the president to refute that he had ties to his son’s businesses and that denying it is comparable to Bill Clinton claiming he had no relations with Monica Lewinsky. .

‘I mean, basically [Biden is] saying ‘I had no interactions with those people,’” Turley said in Fox News. “It didn’t work for Clinton. And here it’s even more insulting.”

“But what the president is facing is a trap of his own making. He ran for office promising and assuring the American people that he had no knowledge of these transactions,” he said.

The indictment claims that from 2016 to 2020, Hunter spent millions on an “extravagant lifestyle,” including women, clothing and adult entertainment, while avoiding paying taxes.

A Harvard CAPS-Harris poll found that sixty percent of Americans believe Joe ‘helped and participated in Hunter Biden’s business dealings,’ while 40 percent said they did not believe the president helped or participated.

Republicans were more likely than Democrats to think Joe Biden was involved in his son’s dealings: 81 percent of Republican voters thought he was involved compared to 39 percent of Democrats.

The White House has repeatedly denied that the president had any involvement with Hunter’s business ties. On Wednesday, the president called the allegations “a bunch of lies.”

Turley said: ‘That has been directly contradicted. Hunter Biden himself contradicted his father on the matter. But Hunter’s close associate says that’s absolute nonsense and, of course, he knew it.

‘So, [Biden is] “In this, this species of frozen in amber with a history that is not possible to maintain,” he added.

Melissa Cohen and Hunter Biden with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on Nantucket over the Thanksgiving holiday

On Monday, the House Oversight Committee released bank records showing Joe Biden received monthly payments of $1,380 from Hunter’s company.

The impeachment comes as the president prepares for a 2024 re-election campaign and House Republicans seek to vote to authorize an impeachment inquiry into Biden for his alleged role in Hunter’s foreign dealings.

Washington Times opinion editor Charles Hurt said the impeachment should be “like a nuclear bomb exploding for the Biden family.”

‘The other part of this is regardless [of whether] Joe Biden is not at all tainted by any of this, either in any legal sense or in any business sense, something I would be very skeptical about, but even if that were the case, he has still lied to the American people about it. and over and over again,” Hurt said.