    Kimmel Got George Santos to Say Some Insane Stuff on Cameo

    Rudy Giuliani. Sarah Palin. Chris Christie. Sean Spicer. Anthony Scaramucci. These are just a few of the political figures who have been keeping up a side hustle by wishing random grandmas a happy birthday on Cameo. So it was hardly surprising that within days of being expelled from Congress, serial fabulist/now-former Rep. George Santos (R-NY) began hawking his own well wishes on the video messaging platform for $400 apiece (that’s up from $200 when he first began).

    We know, we know—allowing Santos to profit from his endless series of lies is no laughing matter, and Jimmy Kimmel understands that, too. But the late night host’s curiosity regarding just how low the disgraced congressman would stoop to snatch up a couple of C-notes got the best of him, which he admitted caused an internal dilemma. “Because, on one hand, you hate to give money to a guy like George Santos,” said Kimmel. “But on the other, ehh, pretty good chance he has your credit card information already.”

    So Kimmel took a chance and submitted a number of Cameo requests to Santos under different names to see which ones he would respond to.

    By

