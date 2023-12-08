Rep. James Comer says Hunter Biden tax evasion charges are down to ‘two brave whistleblowers’ and that his probe will prove Joe Biden knew of Hunter’s ‘fraud schemes’ and DOJ is protecting ‘the big guy’ and his son

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Rep. James Comer issued a statement calling Hunter Biden’s tax evasion whistleblowers “brave” and then accused the president’s Justice Department of protecting the “big guy.”

Comer’s statement comes after it was revealed that the Department of Justice filed nine new criminal charges against US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, in California.

All nine charges relate to taxes, including two felony counts of filing a false return, one felony count of tax evasion, four counts of failure to pay, and two counts of failure to file. The charges cover fiscal years 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019.

“Two brave IRS whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler, risked their careers to expose misconduct and politicization in the criminal investigation of Hunter Biden,” Comer said Thursday.

“The Department of Justice was caught in its attempt to give Hunter Biden unprecedented favorable treatment,” the Republican congressman continued.

Comer has been chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee since January 7, 2023.

“The charges filed today against Hunter Biden are the result of Messrs. Shapley and Ziegler’s efforts to ensure that all Americans are treated equally under the law,” the Kentucky representative added in his statement.

Nine criminal charges Nine new criminal charges were filed against Hunter Biden in California on Thursday They include: – Two felony counts of filing a false return in 2018, for both Hunter Biden personally and his company Owasco – One felony charge of tax evasion in 2018 – Four non-payments of charges corresponding to the years 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 – Two counts of failure to appear for 2017 and 2018

‘All Americans should applaud these men for their bravery in exposing the truth.

‘IRS whistleblowers also revealed that investigators were prevented from pursuing evidence that could have led to Joe Biden.

‘The House Oversight Committee’s investigation into the Bidens’ influence-peddling schemes reveals how Joe Biden knew, participated in, and benefited from his family profiting from the Biden name.

‘In fact, Hunter Biden’s corporate entities implicated in today’s allegations funneled foreign money that landed in Joe Biden’s bank account.

“Unless U.S. Attorney Weiss investigates everyone involved in the Bidens’ fraud and influence-peddling schemes, it will be clear that President Biden’s Justice Department is protecting Hunter Biden and the big guy.”

The first whistleblower, Joseph Ziegler – known only as ‘Whistleblower , which spanned both the Trump presidency and the Biden administrations.

Ziegler recommended that prosecutors charge Hunter Biden with multiple felonies and misdemeanors in 2021. C.B.S. reported.

The investigator believed he had evidence showing that the president’s son had improperly claimed business deductions for a number of personal expenses, including his children’s college tuition, hotel bills and payments to companions.

Gary Shapley is the second whistleblower: he was Ziegler’s supervisor and the first to bring the allegations against the Justice Department.

IRS Agent Joseph Ziegler declared the staggering figure with additional documentation Tuesday before the House Ways and Means Committee.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer says he has traced about $20 million from foreign actors to the bank accounts of members of the Biden family through a series of complex ghost accounts designed to minimize scrutiny.

Hunter Biden, seen above with his wife Melissa Cohen, offered to testify publicly before Congress in December.

The Justice Department now says the president’s son faces up to 17 years in prison.

The indictment claims that despite receiving millions in personal income and financial support from a friend, Hunter Biden ‘spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing and other items of a personal nature. In short, everything except your taxes.

“Defendant engaged in a four-year scheme to avoid paying at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019,” it reads.