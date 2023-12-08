Scottish backpacker claims famous Australian lake in K’gari made her ‘hair fall out in clumps’

<!–

A Scottish backpacker has issued a stern warning after swimming in a popular Aussie caused her hair to fall out in clumps – but experts say there is nothing to worry about.

Carly Gillon recently traveled to K’gari, formerly known as Fraser Island, in Queensland and swam in Lake Mackenzie.

The traveler received an unpleasant surprise when her hair began to fall out dramatically later in the shower and she blamed the lake for her misfortune.

“There were huge clumps in the shower,” he said in a video. “Be careful if you go to Fraser Island and you’re from the UK: your hair may fall out.”

Speaking to FEMAIL, Water and Environmental Engineering Professor Ataur Rahman said it was unlikely that Lake K’gari would cause such a harsh reaction as the water is extremely clean and soft.

“Lake K’gari is not connected to urban areas or agricultural land,” the professor said. “There is no pesticide, herbicide or other contaminant that can cause hair loss.”

The expert shared that a likely cause could be an allergy or Ms. Gillon swimming in other bodies of water with high levels of chlorine or other chemicals.

“The lake is low in minerals, which means it is good for your skin and health,” he said.

Professor Rahman recommended always using an oil or other type of lubricant to protect your hair before going swimming, and washing it with clean water and shampoo immediately after.

“When people travel abroad, the temperature difference and stress can have negative effects on their body, something that could be the case here,” he speculated.

Gillon has been using a hair mask to treat the damage and revealed she was “slowly” recovering.

The traveler also stated that while it could be a coincidence, she suspected that the lake or water in Australia reacted badly to her hair.

“It’s crazy, my hair was absolutely fine until that trip,” she said.

Some other European travelers also complained that their hair was suffering after making the trip to Australia.

‘My hair has been HORRIBLE since I’ve been in Australia. I’m glad it’s not just me!’ one exclaimed.

‘My God, mine is the same! I got here two weeks ago and I’ve had a lot of fights that never happened until I got here,” another shared.

But others had no problem with the lake water.

I’m in Australia and just got back from Fraser. I didn’t have any problems: I swam in Lake Mackenzie three times,” one woman revealed.