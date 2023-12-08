Patrick Mahomes lacks Tom Brady’s drive and doesn’t care as much about winning, says Jason Whitlock, who blames QB and Travis Kelce for Chiefs’ “mediocre season”

Jason Whitlock thinks Patrick Mahomes is a Hall of Famer but lacks Brady’s drive

The Kansas City Chiefs are also having a mediocre season going 8-4 in 2023

Conservative host and commentator Jason Whitlock believes Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes lacks Tom Brady’s drive and doesn’t care about winning as much as the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“I wanted to say this about Patrick Mahomes, what we’re finding out, a talented Hall of Fame quarterback, who will go down in history as one of the top 10 quarterbacks, maybe top 5 of all time. But he doesn’t have the drive of Tom Brady,” Whitlock said.

“Winning isn’t as important to him as it was to Tom Brady,” Whitlock continued. ‘…The Chiefs and Mahomes are a little satisfied. Pat Mahomes is in any commercial he wants to be in, he has two MVPs, two Super Bowls. He has no equal.

“Take Brady, he was always competing with Peyton Manning,” Whitlock said. ‘Who is Patrick Mahomes competing with? Nobody. Patrick Mahomes is not Tom Brady. He’s not Tiger Woods. He’s not Michael Jordan.

Whitlock also mentioned that Mahomes is having a “mediocre season” and that he “has some excuses” because Tyreek Hill is no longer boss.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have led the Chiefs to 8-4 this season with a few missteps

Not only was Whitlock throwing shots at Mahomes, Travis Kelce also received some attention.

“Their tight end is a little distracted right now,” Whitlock said of Kelce.

Kelce’s celebrity profile has skyrocketed since late September since he was romantically linked to Taylor Swift.

Kelce has 813 yards on the season for the Chiefs and is the fastest tight end to 11,000 yards in NFL history.

The Chiefs have faltered lately and lost last weekend to the Packers, but they are still just one game out of first place in a crowded AFC playoff picture.

Mahomes has five fewer Super Bowls than Brady and due to some minor turbulence this season, Whitlock decided to question his character.