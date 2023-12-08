Dandenong South: Worker missing, two firefighters injured after fire rips through chemical factory

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A factory worker is missing after an out-of-control fire ripped through a paint factory in Melbourne’s southeast, with authorities still battling the blaze hours after it broke out.

More than 120 firefighters were called to the scene, along with 40 appliances, after the Dandenong South factory caught fire at around 12pm on Friday.

This led to the closure of Superior Dr and Hammond Rd, with authorities urging area residents to seek shelter “immediately.”

A factory worker is missing after an out-of-control fire ripped through a paint factory in Melbourne’s southeast.

A massive fire has broken out at a factory in Melbourne’s south-east. Image: Supplied

A Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) spokeswoman said crews were still on scene battling the blaze.

Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries and two factory workers were taken to the hospital.

“FRV understands that a factory worker may be missing,” the spokeswoman said.

“A watch and act warning message remains.”

More than 120 firefighters were called to the scene, along with 40 pieces of apparatus, after the Dandenong South factory caught fire at around 12pm on Friday.

A Fire Rescue Victoria (FRV) spokeswoman said crews were still on scene battling the blaze.

Social media users captured images and footage of thick plumes of smoke rising from the fire.

‘Explosions and fire in Dandenong South behind Ultra Fine Foods… at 12:10pm Hope everyone is okay,’ user Gavin posted on X (formerly Twitter) earlier in the afternoon.

Another X user said vehicles were trying to control the fire, but it appeared to have spread to other nearby buildings.

Dramatic footage, uploaded by 3AW, captured some of the flames spilling over the building as a driver nervously stopped to film the shocking scenes.

Several firefighting teams have been deployed to the scene.

Fire Rescue Victoria previously issued a watch and action alert for the suburbs of Bangholme, Dandenong South and Lyndhurst.

‘The fire is not under control. “The strong winds carry smoke to the south of the fire,” the alert indicates.

“Anyone found in the Dandenong South industrial estate surrounding the Hammond Rd area should shelter indoors immediately.”

Superior Dr and Hammond Rd in Dandenong South have been closed due to the fire.

The alert urges anyone in the area to close doors, windows and exterior vents and ensure heating and cooling systems are turned off.

He also said to bring pets indoors and keep roads clear for emergency services.