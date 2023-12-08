The Boeing 737 airliner is forced to make an emergency landing after “microexplosions” caused both engines to catch fire during takeoff.

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A Boeing 737 airliner was forced to make an emergency landing after “microexplosions” caused both engines to catch fire during takeoff.

The S7 airline plane with 175 passengers was flying from Novosibirsk, Russia’s third largest city, to the capital Moscow.

The fires started as the plane was taking off on the runway, passengers said.

The small explosions caused fires in both engines of a Boeing 737, causing an emergency landing.

A video filmed by a passenger shows the alarming sight of the engine fire at around 6:30 this morning. Flames flicker violently in passenger windows during nighttime fire.

The flames inside the cabin seen through the windows.

“As we were climbing, sparks and flames suddenly came out of both engines,” Shot reported.

“The right engine, the one I was sitting next to, caught fire while I was still on the runway and several flames broke out,” a passenger said.

‘We took off and it exploded once every 10 to 20 seconds.

“Then the second engine caught fire and both flashed simultaneously.”

The pilots immediately called for an emergency landing and landed the plane safely at Novosibirsk’s Tolmachevo Airport with no casualties among passengers or crew.

Emergency services were on “high alert” for the landing, which occurred about 20 minutes after takeoff, according to people on board.

Upon landing, the captain told the passengers that both engines were “out of service” and that the plane needed to be towed off the runway after the brakes overheated.

“During landing, the captain said the brakes caught fire,” a passenger told ASTRA media.

“All the passengers have already gotten off.”

They were taken by bus to the terminal and told they would have to wait eight hours for a replacement plane to take them to Moscow.

The cause was engine overheating: a “violation of gas dynamic stability with microexplosions,” reported the Eastern Interregional Research Department for Transport of the Russian Investigative Committee.

It is the second day in a row that Russia has been affected by such a terrifying incident.

A day earlier, a Tu-204 cargo plane suffered an engine ‘explosion’ that was heard from the ground after taking off from Ulan-Ude, also in Siberia.

A day earlier, a Tu-204 cargo plane suffered an engine ‘explosion’ that was heard from the ground after taking off from Ulan-Ude, also in Siberia. Flames can be seen during flight.

The plane caught fire yesterday after taking off from Ulan-Ude, in Siberia

Footage showed the plane on fire as it dumped fuel and made an emergency landing.

One witness, Lyubov Pichueva, said: ‘I heard a powerful explosion coming from above.

“At first I thought it was fireworks, but the sound was too strange.”

She said: “It was very scary.”

The East Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office is conducting an investigation.

Russia is suffering an unprecedented series of air incidents amid signs that Western sanctions are hampering efforts to maintain and repair planes, with problems obtaining spare parts.

Since spring 2022, airlines have required staff not to record equipment defects in flight logbooks, according to a report.

A former Nordwind airline pilot said that many pilots rely on “Russian luck.”

In the first eight months of this year, 120 air accidents involving civil aircraft operated by Russian airlines occurred in Russia.

This is more than double what it has been in recent years, even though there are far fewer flights as a result of Putin’s war against Ukraine.